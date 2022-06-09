Britney Spears and Sam Asghari rumoured to be getting married today in intimate wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will soon be husband and wife.

On 9 June, it was reported that the pop star will marry her fitness instructor fiancé, whom she has been dating for five years. According to People, the two will be wed during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles today, with 60 guests in attendance.

The outlet also reported that Spears will be wearing a wedding dress designed by Versace.

Spears, 40, announced her engagement to Asghari, 28, in September 2021. Earlier this year, Spears referred to Asghari as her “husband” on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that the pair got married in secret. But her fiancé confirmed later on that the two are not yet married, as he wished Spears a happy Mother’s Day and teased that a wedding date has been set.

“Our lives has [sic] been a real-life fairy tale,” he wrote on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to my soon-to-be queen.

“Also the big day has been set,” he added, revealing that “nobody will know until the day after.”

The couple first met in October 2016 on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video. Since then, Spears and Asghari have shared sweet moments from their relationship on social media, including vacation getaways and date nights.

The Iranian-born model has also been praised for supporting Spears throughout her conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

In April, Spears shared with fans that she and Asghari were expecting their first child together, only find out weeks later that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she wrote in a touching message on Instagram.

The singer added: “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.

Spears was previously married to ex-husband Kevin Federline for two years from 2004 to 2006. She eventually filed for divorce from the former dancer, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair share two children together – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

