Britney Spears accuses mum Lynne of ‘secretly ruining my life’ with conservatorship in since-deleted post

Britney Spears has “called out” her mother Lynne for allegedly coming up with the idea for her conservatorship in a since-deleted Instagram post.

On Tuesday (2 November), it was revealed that the singer’s father Jamie had called for the “immediate termination” of his daughter’s conservatorship.

On Instagram, however, Spears turned her attention to Lynne as she shared a picture reading: “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”

She wrote: “The moment I SMILE and I realise I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mum gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’

“Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!”

Adding that she knew how “mean” she sounded, the singer continued: “Psssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life.”

The 39-year-old went on to say that she did not believe her mother’s protestations that she had “no idea what’s going on”, telling Lynne to “go f*** yourself” and adding middle finger emojis.

Britney’s post was later deleted from her page (Britney Spears/Instagram)

“You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”

The post was swiftly deleted from the singer’s page, but has been widely shared on social media.

The Independent has contacted the Spears’s representatives for comment.

Speaking about the end of the conservatorship, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten said that Jamie had “no interest in the conservatorship continuing” for “any amount of time”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her,” they said.

“For the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship.”

In August, Lynne said that she was “pleased” about her ex-husband Jamie’s decision to step down from being his daughter’s conservator amid the singer’s ongoing battle to end her legal guardianship.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Britney Spears accuses mum Lynne of ‘secretly ruining my life’ with conservatorship in since-deleted post