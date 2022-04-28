British Virgin Island premier detained in US on drug trafficking and money laundering charges

British Virgin Islands (BVI) premier Andrew Fahie was arrested in the United States on charges related to drugs trafficking and money laundering.

He was detained in Miami on Thursday morning, according to BVI governor John Rankin – who was notified of the arrest by the British government.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said she was “appalled by these serious allegations”.

She said Mr Rankin would be holding an emergency meeting to “set out next steps”.

One of the next steps would be to urgently publish the report of the recently-concluded Commission of Inquiry that has looked into how the BVI are governed.

More follows

