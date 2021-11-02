British vessel remains held by French authorities, despite minister’s claim it had been released

The British vessel at the centre of a furious post-Brexit row over fishing rights remains in the hands of the French authorities – despite a UK cabinet minister claiming it had been released.

Environment secretary George Eustice claimed on Tuesday that the scallop vessel Cornelis Gert Jan, seized by French and detained in the port of Le Harve, had been released.

“I understand that vessel has now been released and I think there’s going to need to be some further discussions, clearly there was an administrative error at some point,” he told Sky News.

But the director of the vessel’s owner Macduff Shellfish said it had not been released, and the firm expects it to remain in the hands of the French authorities until another court hearing on Wednesday.

Andrew Brown told The Independent: “As far as we are aware the vessel remains held at Le Havre at least until the hearing tomorrow.”

Macduff Shellfish said a hearing on Wednesday would determine the conditions under which the Cornelius Gert Jan would be released.

A prosecuting source in Le Havre said the Scottish vessel was still “subject to legal negotiations” and would have to pay a deposit of just over £125,000 before she could return home.

Irish skipper Jondy Ward was arrested along with his seven crew members in off the Normandy coast last week by the French Maritime Gendarmerie.

Mr Brown said: “The charge of fishing illegally was revoked by the judge at an emergency hearing in Rouen on Friday. But this decision was appealed by the French authorities. A hearing on Wednesday will determine the conditions under which the Cornelius Gert Jan will be released.”

Mr Eustice claimed suggested that the British vessel had been impounded during the diplomatic storm because of an “administrative confusion”.

The environment secretary said the government has welcomed France having “stepped back” from threats to impose punitive action in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences as talks to settle the row continue.

On Monday night, just hours ahead of the deadline set by Paris, French president Emmanuel Macron was told journalists at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow: “Since this afternoon, discussions have resumed on the basis of a proposal I made to prime minister [Boris] Johnson.

He said: “My understanding is that the British were going to come back to us tomorrow with other proposals. All that will be worked on. We’ll see where we are tomorrow at the end of the day, to see if things have really changed.

Mr Eustice said a meeting between Brexit minister Lord Frost and France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune in Paris on Thursday would be “very important”, as further talks with the EU are also scheduled.

Additional reporting by Peter Allen in Paris.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link British vessel remains held by French authorities, despite minister’s claim it had been released