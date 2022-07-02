British tennis success boosting numbers of recreational players

British success stories, from reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu to Britain’s best hope at Wimbledon this year, Cameron Norrie, have sparked a national boom in recreational tennis.

Since Emma Raducanu’s whirlwind win in New York last year, there has been a 10% increase in people aged 16 to 34 taking to their local courts, according to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

More women are also getting into the game, with the number of women playing at least once a year having increased by 11% in the 12 months to May 2022.

Despite this, attendance at the first post-pandemic Championships has been down by the same percentage – suggesting the latest triple-figure ticket prices and coronavirus may be keeping the sport’s growing fanbase away.

Emma Raducanu’s success has sparked a boom in recreational tennis (Steve Paston/PA)

John Golding, who leads London, South East and East of England operations for the LTA, said that Raducanu’s rise to fame is a major reason behind the popularity rise.

Mr Golding told the PA news agency: “Emma’s win last year was absolutely phenomenal and clearly did a lot of great things for British tennis.

“But it’s actually part of a much bigger movement.

“I’d like to think that a lot of the initiatives that the LTA has introduced has really helped on that.

“Plus the exposure of the other great players as well – we’ve already got two players in the fourth round, hopefully by the end of today that will be four, so we’re really seeing great things happening.

Britain’s best hope for Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’re very proud as a sport to have a gender balance – 45% of participants are actually female – and we’re seeing rises in participation, so we’re actually 11% up in terms of where we were last year for (female) participation which is really good to see.”

The LTA’s chief executive, Scott Lloyd, added: “Ultimately it’s the success of British players on the court that provides that inspiration to keep that fanbase engaged.”

At SW19, Great Britain’s number one, Norrie, stormed through to the fourth round of the men’s singles with a straight-sets victory over the US’s Steve Johnson.

Fans broke out in screams and started football-style chants which 26-year-old Norrie told journalists he found “funny” and boosted his game.

Great Britain’s Heather Watson celebrates victory against Kaja Juvan on Friday (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Heather Watson also reached the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time in her career, after beating Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in her third-round singles game.

The 30-year-old Guernsey-born player is returning to the hallowed grass courts on Saturday in two doubles matches.

On Thursday, Katie Boulter triggered tears from the crowd when she dedicated her round-two win to her grandmother, Jill, who died this week.

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter dedicated her second-round win to her grandmother, Jill, who died two days earlier (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 25-year-old player from Leicester returned to the courts on Saturday but was knocked out of the competition by France’s Harmony Tan, who also dashed tennis titan Serena Williams’ Wimbledon hopes in the first round.

Meanwhile Liam Broady, from Stockport in Greater Manchester, is playing his third-round match on Saturday against Boulter’s boyfriend and Australian number one Alex de Minaur.

Boulter and Broady were the underdogs in their games but the increasingly vocal home crowd provides them with strong support.

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray in their mixed doubles match against Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Britain’s Jamie Murray also scored a win alongside tennis great Venus Williams in their doubles match against New Zealand’s Michael Venus and Polish player Alicja Rosolska on Friday.

Despite British success, attendance at the Championships over the opening four days is down 11% compared with 2019.

From Monday to Thursday this week, the cumulative number of spectators was 153,193 – the sparsest attendance since 2007 when 148,986 people turned up.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) told the PA news agency that the main courts were being fully booked each day but general ground passes were not selling out.

Crowds have been sparser than usual at the Championships this year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Officials added that any refunded Centre Court tickets were being resold on the website and bought “immediately”.

Reports have also claimed that contractors have warned temporary Wimbledon workers that they may be laid off due to the low turnout.

The AELTC told the PA news agency it was not asking contractors to cut staff.

An AELTC spokesman said: “We value all of the staff who help us to deliver the Championships, they are crucial to staging this world-class event.

“We meet annually with each of our major contractors to discuss our values around employment and these are shared with all potential employees.

“We are delighted that many of our staff choose to return to work at Wimbledon year after year and help us to put on an incredible event.”

