British soldiers captured in Ukraine ‘shouldn’t have been there’, cabinet minister says

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis has said that two British fighters who were captured by Russian forces in Ukraine “should never have been there.”

Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin joined the Ukrainian military in 2018. They were captured by the Russian military, and appeared on state TV asking to be swapped for a Russian prisoner.

“They shouldn’t have been there, it is an illegal act to be there,” Lewis told Kay Burley in an interview on Sky News.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link British soldiers captured in Ukraine ‘shouldn’t have been there’, cabinet minister says