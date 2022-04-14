British schoolboy becomes first person in UK to perform backflip in a wheelchair

Posted on April 14, 2022 0

A 12-year-old schoolboy has become the first person in UK to land a backflip in a wheelchair.

Benjamin Sleet was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, and was introduced to wheelchair motor cross aged eight.

He got his hands on a specialist skate chair soon after and since then, his impressive skills have really taken off.

After just a few months of practising by landing in a foam pit, the pre-teen performed a backflip earlier this month.

He’s the youngest ever Brit – and the first male from the UK – to pull off the feat.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link British schoolboy becomes first person in UK to perform backflip in a wheelchair