A British man has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing, the foreign office has said.

It is thought the pair were fighting against invading Russian forces as volunteers supporting Ukraine’s army, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the foreign office said: “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”

On the missing man, the spokesperson said: “We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information.”

The foreign office did not provide details of what the pair had been doing in Ukraine.

Nor did it say when the man was killed or the other went missing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link British man killed and second missing in Ukraine, Foreign Office says