A British man, 46, and 14-year-old boy are among four European divers missing nine miles off a Malaysian island.

An 18-year-old Frenchwoman and a 35-year-old Norwegian woman are also among the group, which the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has initiated a search and rescue (SAR) operation for.

They went missing during their diving training exercise in Pulau Tokong Sanggol, near Mersing, on Wednesday afternoon.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link British man and 14-year-old boy among four divers missing off Malaysian island