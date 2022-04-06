British man and 14-year-old boy among four divers missing off Malaysian island

A British man, 46, and 14-year-old boy are among four European divers missing nine miles off a Malaysian island.
An 18-year-old Frenchwoman and a 35-year-old Norwegian woman are also among the group, which the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has initiated a search and rescue (SAR) operation for.
They went missing during their diving training exercise in Pulau Tokong Sanggol, near Mersing, on Wednesday afternoon.
More follows…
