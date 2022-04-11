British great-grandfather becomes world’s oldest wing walker at 95

A British great-grandfather has become the world’s oldest wing walker at the age of 95, flying for one hour and 21 minutes across the Irish Sea.

Ivor Button took part in the flight from Staverton Airport in Gloucestershire to raise money for Ataxia UK. The charity helps people with ataxia neurological disorders that affect balance, coordination and speech. The condition affects members of Button’s family.

“I’m of sound mind! I was not scared. I was more concerned about getting cold,” Button said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.