British Grand Prix: Police warn ‘reckless’ Silverstone protestors not to invade F1 track

Protestors are planning on disrupting this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone with an invasion of the track possible on race day, Northans Police have revealed.

The warning from Northants Police read: “We have received credible intelligence that a group of protestors are planning to disrupt the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix and possibly invade the track on race day. We want to appeal directly to this group of people.

“We strongly urge you to not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers & members of the public, at risk. Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous – if you go ahead with this reckless plan you’re jeopardising lives.

“Protesting is of course everyone’s human right in this country & we are more than happy to speak with you to help you facilitate a peaceful protest at the circuit, we just please ask that you do not create a situation that puts lives in danger.”

