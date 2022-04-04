British father and son, 9, killed in Australian landslide as mother and second child fight for life

A British father and son have been killed in a landslide in Australia, with two other family members fighting for life.

The tragic incident took place in landslide in the Blue Mountains , with a 49-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy declared dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were winched from the location in critical condition, according to New South Wales Police.

The last member of the family, a 15-year-old girl, was walked from the scene of the tragedy by emergency services and has been taken to a children’s hospital.

The family were holidaying in Australia and had gone walking in the mountains west of Sydney.

At around 1.40pm local time on Monday, emergency services were called to Wentworth Pass, Wentworth Falls, after “reports of a concern for welfare for five bushwalkers”, police said in a statement.

Police added: “Despite efforts by emergency services, two people – a 49-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy – died at the scene.

“Just before 6pm, a 50-year-old woman and second boy – aged 14 – were winched from the location and taken to Westmead Hospital and the Children’s Hospital at Westmead, both in critical conditions.”

Detective Superintendent John Nelson, from the Blue Mountains area command, told reporters: “It’s quite a tragic scene. We do have a girl who is walking out at the moment and is clearly extremely distressed.”

NSW Ambulance Acting Chief Superintendent Stewart Clarke said that the area the family had been walking was extremely dangerous and unstable.

He added: “This was a really complex and delicate rescue operation for our crews who were working to access patients in rugged bushland and were navigating unstable ground.”

“This is absolutely heartbreaking for all involved and a truly tragic ending to what I’m sure was meant to be a pleasant day out,” he said.

“It is terribly sad to have lost two lives here today and my heart goes out to the families and the survivors of this horrific ordeal who have witnessed what is certainly a traumatic event.”

Paramedics reportedly said that the injured hikers had suffered head and abdominal injuries.

