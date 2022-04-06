A security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin has been charged with spying for Russia.

David Ballantyne Smith, 57, is accused of committing nine offences under the Official Secrets Act.

He has been charged with seven counts of collecting information with the intent of sending it to the Russian authorities, one of attempting communication and one of providing information to a person he believed to be a representative of the Russian state.

Mr Smith was arrested by German police on 10 August last year, on suspicion of collecting information from the embassy with the intention of passing it to a foreign country.

The suspect, who lived in the German city of Potsdam at the time, was extradited to the UK today and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The nine alleged offences, under the Official Secrets Act 1911 and the Official Secrets Act 1920, were committed between 31 October 2020 and 10 August 2021.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link British Embassy security guard in Berlin charged with spying for Russia