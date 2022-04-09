British-born dog breeder dies after getting caught in Australian floods

A UK-born dog breeder has died after being caught in floodwater on the outskirts of Sydney.

The body of a 68-year-old man was found in his van on Friday morning at Cobbity some 43 miles south-west of Sydney’s central business district, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

Father-of-two Tony Ikin had been on the way to the Royal Easter Show, which is being officially opened by the Princess Royal on Saturday, when his car was submerged by rising floodwaters on Cut Hill Road.

Officers attached to Camden Police Area Command were assisted by a helicopter, divers and the NSW State Emergency Service to retrieve the body, police said.

Mr Ikin was reportedly a well-known and respected dog breeder and judge who was a regular at the Royal Easter Show. His Facebook page listed his birthplace as Birmingham.

His friend Robert Zammit described Mr Ikin as a “gentle soul” who would “help everyone”.

“Loved his dogs, of course, but just a gentle human being,” he told Australia’s Nine News.

“Tony was not the person who would take a risk. He left home to come to the Royal Easter Show early, it would have been dark.

“He must have thought it not too deep.”

The surrounding region of Camden is experiencing its third flood in a month, with the Nepean River encroaching on residents and businesses.

The country declared a national emergency last month following floods across large swathes of the east coast that have claimed dozens of lives.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Ikin’s death is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

