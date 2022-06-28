British army chief warns UK must act to prevent war and says Ukraine is new ‘1937 moment’

Britain is facing a new “1937 moment” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and must be prepared to “fight and win” to prevent the spread of war in Europe, the head of the army has said.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the chief of the general staff, also warned that British troops must mobilise to “prevent war”.

“I believe we’re living through a period of history as profound as the one 80 years ago,” he said.

“This is our 1937 moment, we are not at war, but we must act rapidly so we aren’t drawn into one.”

