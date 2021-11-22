The takeover of Air Europa by British Airways owner IAG could face a formal investigation by the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is considering whether the £420 million deal could lead to a substantial reduction of competition in the UK.

IAG first announced plans to buy the Spanish airline in 2019 for 1 billion euros (£840 million) although the price was slashed after the Covid-19 pandemic knocked the entire sector by grounding planes.

We will collaborate with the CMA. The London-Madrid route is highly competitive and is already part of the European Commission (investigation) process

Bosses have already offered concessions to EU antitrust bodies over the deal, although the details have not been made public.

A European Commission investigation was launched in June over concerns that the plans would reduce competition on Spanish domestic routes and international routes to and from the country.

IAG already owns Iberia and the deal would see it buying Air Europa on behalf of IAG, but trade unions and rival carriers have raised concerns.

The CMA said it will make a decision by January 19 on whether to launch a formal investigation.

IAG said: “We will collaborate with the CMA. The London-Madrid route is highly competitive and is already part of the European Commission (investigation) process.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link British Airways owner’s Air Europa deal under scrutiny by competition watchdog