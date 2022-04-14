British activists confront oil tanker carrying a 42,000-tonne shipment of Russian fuel oil

Greenpeace activists confronted an 183m oil tanker carrying a 42,000-tonne shipment of Russian fuel oil to England and asked them to turn back.

The boat, called Sea Beaver, pulled up alongside the Seavictory while it was anchored near the Humber Estuary on Tuesday.

In the video, the captain of the tiny charity boat asked where the cargo was from and the captain of the oil carrier confirmed it was coming from Tuapse, in Russia.

