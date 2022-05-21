ITV has issued a response after Britain’s Got Talent faced a backlash over the background of some contestants in its latest series.

Of the 60 acts to compete in this year’s instalment of the hit TV talent show, around a quarter of them already had a professional profile.

Several had also previously appeared on other talent shows, including different international versions of the syndicated Got Talent franchise.

An ITV spokesperson has now responded to criticism, saying (per Digital Spy): “All acts enter the competition with the hope of elevating their career to the highest level and help to reach massive new audiences which Britain’s Got Talent brings in.

“As we’re all aware, the pandemic affected so many lives, particularly those that work in the entertainment industry, and it is wrong to deny these people the opportunity to showcase their talents and entertain the nation, and ultimately perform in front of royalty at the Royal Variety Performance.

“As has always been the case, Britain’s Got Talent is open to everyone.”

Earlier this month, Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin made his first TV appearance since he was paralysed in a stunt gone wrong.

In 2021, Goodwin, who competed on the ITV series in 2019, performed a stunt in which he planned to escape from a straight jacket while hanging upside down between two cars, suspended 30 feet in the air. However, the cars were released prematurely and Goodwin was crushed between them.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Britain’s Got Talent: ITV responds to ‘fix’ backlash over professional contestants