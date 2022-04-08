Britain sanctions Vladimir Putin’s daughters over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin’s daughters have been sanctioned by the UK under measures to target the “lavish lifestyles” of the Russian president’s inner circle over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office announced travel bans and asset freezes against Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova on Friday.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, also faces the same action.

The US has already sanctioned Mr Putin’s daughters in retaliation against “war crimes” in Ukraine, and the European Union is expected to follow suit.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn’t seen since the fall of the Soviet Union.

“But we need to do more. Through the G7, we are ending the use of Russian energy and hitting Putin’s ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

“Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of cash.”

The Foreign Office said the action is being taken to target the “lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle”.

