Brit Awards get rid of male and female categories

The Brit Awards will no longer have male and female categories.

From 2022, British Female Artist and British Male Artist will be combined as one award for Artist of the Year. Dua Lipa and J Hus will be the last winners of the gendered awards.

In a statement announcing the change, the Brits said the move was because they wanted to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them”.

Artists such as Sam Smith and Will Young have previously called for the change, saying that it excludes non-binary musicians.

Smith, who is non-binary, did not mention their most recent album – Love Goes – due to feeling unable to submit it into the gender-based categories.

The awards have been given along gender lines since the inception of the Brits in 1977. The organisers of the awards promised a review into the prizes in 2019 but are only changing the process now.

The change will affect the international categories where International Male Solo Artist and International Female Solo Artist will be combined into one award.

The Brits are also reintroducing genre-based awards for the first time since 2006. These awards will also be based on fan votes rather than the traditional way of using people from inside the music industry.

The genres that are getting the awards are pop, rock, dance and rap.

The 42nd Brit Awards will take place on 8 February 2022 in London and be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

