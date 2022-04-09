A fire has broken out on the roof of a science museum in Bristol city centre.

We The Curious said staff and visitors were evacuated due to the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Images and videos posted on social media showed onlookers in the busy city centre watching as large plumes of smoke rose from the building.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bristol fire: Blaze breaks out on science museum roof