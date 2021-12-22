Bristol Bears coach Dave Ward handed suspension for comments said to officials

Bristol Bears Women head coach Dave Ward has been handed a week’s suspension after comments he made to officials at a Premier 15s match.

Ward made the comments, which haven’t been outlined, at the end of Bristol’s game against Loughborough Lightning on Saturday. The table toppers lost 17-15 to Loughborough which was just their second defeat of the season.

The punishment means Ward will not be able to attend Bristol men’s Gallagher Premiership match against Leicester Tigers on Boxing Day where he was listed as a scrum coach. This means he will be available for Bristol women’s next match against Gloucester-Hartpury on 8 January.

In a statement, the Rugby Football Union added: “Ward also needs to deliver two presentations, one to the Bristol Bears men’s team and one to the Bristol Bears Women’s team where he should explain to them the importance of respect for match officials and the significance of behaviour both during and after games.

“He should also explain to both squads what he did and why he was suspended for one match as a consequence.”

Ward was appointed head coach ahead of the current season and has had a positive affect at the club with the side having their best season to date.

They have defeated reigning champions Harlequins and have only been beaten by Loughborough and Saracens.

