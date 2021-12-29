‘Brilliant and divisive’ Max Verstappen likened to Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna

David Coulthard has compared Max Verstappen to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher by describing him as “brilliant and divisive”.

The Dutchman claimed his maiden World Championship last season after a fierce battle with Lewis Hamilton, which was packed with controversy.

And Coulthard believes the Red Bull star’s driving has mentally impacted Hamilton, with shades of Senna and Schumacher’s presence on the track.

“He’s an exceptional human, an exceptional athlete,” the Scot told Channel 4. “He’s brilliant and divisive. Who else do we know that’s brilliant and divisive? Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, to name but a few. So some have been able to do it.

“In fairness to Lewis he’s been able to win an amazing amount of championships in a very clean way. He hasn’t really had too much controversy.

“With the might of Mercedes and Lewis, Max has had to arguably come with a different approach. His approach is, whenever there is a door partially open, he’ll go for it.

“And Lewis has to keep opening up the door because he knows he’s coming and that’s got in the psyche of Lewis.”

Coulthard has praised the 24-year-old’s fearless nature, which he believes sets him apart.

“Max has had to fight for it and has been a winner all the way through, skipping some of the lower formulas to come into Formula 1,” he added.

“He fears nobody. That’s not a part of his psyche. The thing that I find most impressive is, if there’s a gap, he goes for it. There’s not even a doubt.

“When I was racing, I used to weigh up ‘should I risk it now, should I not risk it’. He just goes for it. It really is quite special.”

