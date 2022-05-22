Brighton vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton welcome West Ham to the Amex Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season.

Graham Potter’s side are in reasonable form, having won two of their last three matches, including a thumping 4-0 win over Manchester United.

A victory will ensure the Seagulls of a top-ten finish, however, it is West Ham who still have the most to play for.

David Moyes’s side are guaranteed a Europa Conference League spot, despite wasting a two-goal lead against Manchester City last weekend, but a victory could yet see them pip Manchester United to sixth.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4pm on Sunday 22 May at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV on the final day. Sky Sports will instead be showing the title race and relegation fight, with Manchester City facing Aston Villa, Liverpool hosting Wolves, and Leeds needing a result at Brentford.

What is the team news?

Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are both doubts while Jakub Moder has been ruled out for Brighton.

Said Benrahma is a doubt for West Ham while Angelo Ogbonna remains sidelined.

Line-ups

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Trossard, Caicedo, Bissouma, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Welbeck

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Odds

Brighton – 6/4

Draw – 12/5

West Ham – 7/4

