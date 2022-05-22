Brighton vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Brighton host West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Seagulls can ensure themselves of a top-10 finish with a victory this afternoon after a reasonably strong end to the season, with two wins from their last three games, including a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

West Ham may be the more motivated to close out their season in style, though. The Hammers are already guaranteed a place in the Europa Conference League next season, but all three points could see them pip United to sixth.

David Moyes’s side have a far superior goal difference meaning if United draw against Crystal Palace, a victory would see them reach the Europa League again after heartbreak at the semi-final stage this season.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4pm on Sunday 22 May at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV on the final day. Sky Sports will instead be showing the title race and relegation fight, with Manchester City facing Aston Villa, Liverpool hosting Wolves, and Leeds needing a result at Brentford.

What is the team news?

Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are both doubts while Jakub Moder has been ruled out for Brighton.

Said Benrahma is a doubt for West Ham while Angelo Ogbonna remains sidelined.

Line-ups

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Trossard, Caicedo, Bissouma, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Welbeck

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Odds

Brighton – 6/4

Draw – 12/5

West Ham – 7/4

