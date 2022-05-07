Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Amex Stadium, Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United on Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off, with the Red Devils still fighting for a European berth for next season – although a Champions League spot is now incredibly unlikely to be awaiting Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, with the latter being appointed Austria’s national team manager alongside a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Before that though, United still have to claim enough points to at least ensure they finish sixth and take a Europa League place for 2022/23, with the Monday night win over Brentford a step in the right direction. They have just two matches left to play this season, able to reach a maximum of 64 points.

For Brighton, it’s about ensuring they finish the campaign strongly enough to be in the top 10, having been through spells of impressive football this term – but also the usual lack of a scoring touch, with just 34 scored in their 35 Premier League games so far. However they have lost only one of the last six and sit ninth.

Follow all the match action from Brighton vs Man United below:

Show latest update 1651935655 Early team news for Brighton vs Man Utd Enock Mwepu has a groin injury and misses the game for Brighton. The other absentees include Jeremy Sarmiento out with a hamstring issue and Jakub Moder who is a long-term absentee. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to return after missing the past three games with a knee injury but Eric Bailly is struggling with a back complaint and Marcus Rashford has been ruled out through illness. Jesse Lingard could feature after being an unused substitute in United’s last game at Old Trafford. Michael Jones 7 May 2022 16:00 1651928792 Ralf Rangnick claims Man Utd board blocked January move for striker The interim manager said he told the club they should seek reinforcements in the final days of the January transfer window, with Mason Greenwood indefinitely suspended on January 30 following rape allegations, Edinson Cavani suffering with injury and Anthony Martial having left for Sevilla on loan. “I was informed about the issue around Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial had already left, and then I was aware that within four days we had some strikers missing and that it might make sense (to buy),” Rangnick said. “We were still in three competitions – the FA Cup, the Champions League, at the time we were fourth in the league… “I spoke to the board and told them, ‘Shouldn’t we at least speak and analyse and find if we can at least get a player, on loan or a permanent deal?’ “In the end the answer was no. The answer was no, maybe they didn’t want to do any winter (business). It doesn’t matter, the answer was no.” Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 14:06

