Brie Larson Joins 'Fast And Furious 10' Alongside Vin Diesel; Actor Welcomes Marvel Star To The Family!

After 9 Fast and Furious films, the franchise has a new, unexpected entrant. Turns out, Oscar-winning actress and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is all set to join Fast and Furious 10. The follow-up film has assembled quite the cast that includes Aquaman star Jason Momoa and The Suicide Squad fan favourite Daniela Melchoir. In a wholesome announcement post, Vin Diesel who is attached to star in and produce the upcoming film revealed the casting update.

Plot details of Fast & Furious 10 are currently unknown. However, the film will most likely pick up after the events of the ninth instalment. The actor shared the big news in a post captioned, “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself “ that’s Captain Marvel”. Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for./ Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Netizens are thrilled with the casting news even if they aren’t thrilled with the idea of another Fast and Furious movie.

me? going to watch fast and furious 10 knowing that i never having seen a f&f movie before and just watching it for brie larson pic.twitter.com/s2vemIpkXM — or (@dnvvers) April 10, 2022

Brie Larson joining Fast and the Furious 10 means she’s family now #FAST10 pic.twitter.com/NqU8pV1r4d — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 10, 2022

us watching fast and furious 10 only for brie not knowing a single thing about the franchise pic.twitter.com/RKBmBbxmcM — A | (@OFFTHATTABLE) April 10, 2022

Fast and Furious 10 will also reportedly feature familiar faces with Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sing Kwang, Chris Bridges and Jordana Brewster reprising their roles in the film franchise.

Brie Larson who is best known for her critically acclaimed role in Room which won her an Academy Award is also attached to star in the upcoming Captain Marvel instalment titled The Marvels, reprising her role as Carol Danvers.

