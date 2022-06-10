Brie Larson And Iman Vellani Finally Meet As 'Ms. Marvel' Becomes Mcu's Highest-Rated Title On Rotten Tomatoes

MCU’s latest series Ms.Marvel released earlier this week and has been garnering worldwide attention. The series introduces MCU’s first-ever Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and is being praised for the representation of South-East Asians and inclusivity. The show is led by debutant Iman Vellani, who is shown to be a huge fan of the Avengers and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in particular.

The show has an almost perfect score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Ms. Marvel has 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes with 86% audience score, and has even left behind shows like Obi Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things season 4.

Meanwhile, fans had another reason to rejoice as, Captain Marvel and Ms.Marvel finally met. Brie Larson took to her social media handles an shared a picture of her first zoom call with Iman Vellani. As she shared the picture, Larson wrote, “From our first Zoom, I knew she’d be the best Marvel #msmarvel #captainmarvel @msmarvel @MarvelStudios.”

Although it is still not confirmed whether Brie Larson will be seen in the Disney+ show along with Iman Vellani, however, the duo will share the screen in the 2023 movie The Marvels. Ms. Marvel will serve as set-up for the film.

