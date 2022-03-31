'Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan, Charithra Chandran Decodes Bollywood Scenes

Bridgerton Season 2 had not one but many desi twists. There was a delightful string cover of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Indian leads – Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandan took centre stage as Kate and Edwina Sharma respectively and a Haldi ceremony has left fans reeling, no doubt. Apart from the obvious elements, the show’s plot itself that’s all about familial expectations and the obsession with the wedding season hits right home for Indians. Turns out the cast of the second season of the Netflix show thinks so too. In a recent video, Nicola Coughlan and Charithra Chandan reacted to iconic Bollywood scenes and the industry’s Badshah himself – Shah Rukh Khan.

Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington and runs a gossip paper under the pen name of Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton shared that she has indeed heard of Shah Rukh Khan before. Alongside Chandan, she watched romantic scenes from Hindi cinema including clips from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and more, sharing their relatable reactions. Capturing the parallels perfectly, Chandan said, “There’s one thing that matches the romance and yearning in Bridgerton and that’s Bollywood.”

As Charithra did a breakdown of each Bollywood scene and mentioned Shah Rukh Khan, Coughlan said, “I have heard that name!” The former added, “Very, very, very famous man,” as they swooned over scenes from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Main Hoon Na – another film that captivated the two actresses.

Watch the video below:

“We all deserve a Shah Rukh Khan in our lives,” said Charithra while Nicola said, “I will never be over these. Major!”

Bridgerton Season 2 features Jonathan Bailey, Ashley, Chandran, Phoebe Dynevor and more. It follows the weddings season’s latest entrant Lord Anthony Bridgerton. Bailey reprises his role as the rake who is about to learn some serious lessons about love. With a love triangle and a delicious enemies-to-lovers arc, the show has smashed viewership records. And fans are already waiting with bated breath for the next season. Read about it here:

