'Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran Says It Has Been 'Difficult' To See Fans Hate Her Even Before Watching Season 2

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran opened up about the hate her character Edwina Sharma was receiving even before season 2 had premiered. Netflix’s Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novels based on the Regency period and season one of the show received immense popularity at the time of its release. Chandran’s character in the show differs a bit from Quinn’s book The Viscount Who Loved Me and hence fans started to hate her thinking that she would come in between Anthony and Kate’s love story and that the sister would engage in a catfight for Anthony who otherwise have a quite strong bond in the books. Charithra said she was ‘disappointed’ to see the barrage of hate from fans and some even went as far as t crop her out of the show’s official posters.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chandran said, “It’s been difficult,” to handle all the hate and, “Of course, it’s a bit disappointing, but I’m also like, ‘How can one comment and have such extreme emotions about something they don’t know?’ I don’t know what to say, like, I can’t lie. Edwina is in love with Anthony in the show. It’s true. They do have a connection. But also, that doesn’t mean there’s a catfight between the sisters, and it’s more complicated than that.”

She further explained that she was extremely happy that creator Chris Van Dunsen decided to change Edwina’s character for the show and gave her a much meatier role. Chandran said, “ I am grateful to Chris and the writers for giving me as rich a story as they ended up giving me,” and not a making Edwina a plot device.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton season 2 premiered on Netflix last week and has been trending at the number one spot in several countries. Season 2 tells the story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley respectively. Ahead of the season 2 premiere creator, Van Dusen revealed via Twitter that the series had additionally been renewed for a third and fourth season.

