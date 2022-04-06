'Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran Revealing Her Parents Didn't Approve Of Her Acting Is Brown Parenting 101

Bridgerton season two was released last month and soon became the talk of the town along with the diamond of the season Charithra Chandran who played Edwina Sharma in the show. Chandran shot to popularity as soon as season two went on air and has now opened up about how her parents weren’t happy with her decision to take up acting as a full-time job. The actor also shared how she was constantly reminded that she had dark skin while she was growing up and admitted that she never used Fair and Lovely.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Charithra Chandran revealed that her parents were nit happy with her decision to venture into acting. She said, “I was always sort of naturally academic. It wasn’t that they were supportive or not supportive [of acting at a young age], they didn’t care or mind — [theater] was something I loved, it didn’t affect my academics.”

She continued and explained, “They’re happy that I’m happy and they’re proud of what I achieved. Are they happy about my career choice? Truthfully, no, and I wouldn’t expect them to be. That doesn’t mean they’re not good parents, that doesn’t mean they’re not supportive.”

Chandran further added that growing up she was always reminded that she had dark skin and recently she was also attacked online by a bunch of trolls who left racist remarks on her post. The actor revealed that even though she had some trouble with her skin, she never used Fair and Lovely. She said, “No one let me forget that I was dark-skinned growing up.” She added that people would tell her things like ‘You are really pretty for someone who has a dark skin’ or ‘Shame about the color of her skin.’

Meanwhile, Bridgerton season two starred Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in lead roles and was based on Julia Quinn’s book The Viscount Who Loved Me. Ahead of season two’s premiere, the show was renewed for season three and four.

