Bridgerton creator explains decision to cut much-anticipated wedding scene from season two

The boss of the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton has revealed why a key wedding scene was cut from the show’s second season.

Netflix’s period drama has proved a huge hit with audiences since the release of its first season on Christmas Day 2020. The series centres on the Bridgertons, an aristocratic family, and their relationship with the Featheringtons.

Its second season was released on the streaming service last month.

Spoilers follow for Bridgerton season two…

In the latest batch of episodes, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathon Bailey) and Miss Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) were seen admitting their love for one another, and were married by the season finale.

However, some viewers had questioned why the wedding was not in fact shown on screen.

Instead, we are treated to a six-month time jump when Anthony and Edwina’s nuptuals are cancelled, skipping straight to a point when Anthony and Kate are already hitched.

Speaking to TV Line, Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen explained: “Tonally speaking, we wondered how Kate and Anthony’s wedding would compare.

“The Queen sponsored Edwina and Anthony’s wedding, and she wasn’t going to do it twice. There is also the Kate and Edwina bond. Her sisterly love story with Kate was just as important as the main love story between Anthony and Kate.”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Van Dusen added that it was important for Edwina to be presented as a “fully realised” character on the series.

“Anything else would reduce her to being a prop,” Van Dusen continued. “The version of her from the book was a lot less dimensional.

“I didn’t want her to just be a prop. I wanted her to have feelings and thoughts. I love episode six so much, and that’s why after she didn’t get married, we saw Edwina be kind to the Queen and the King. Edwina is inherently kind.”

Bridgerton can be streamed now on Netflix.

