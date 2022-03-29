'Bridgerton' Actors Simone Ashley And Jonathan Bailey On Their Character Return In Season 3

With Lady Whistledown returning with another interesting tale revolving around the Bridgerton siblings, fans have been pretty hooked to their Netflix screens and sharing their reviews on social media. While the second season is mainly focused on Viscount Bridgerton as he steps out in search of a wife, fans who have wrapped watching the second season, have already started expressing their excitement for the next one.

While the impeccable chemistry between lead actors Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) left everyone on the edge of their seats, the actors in a recent interview with Digital Spy, teased fans about their characters returning in the next season. While Bailey is waiting for an ‘invite’ for Season 3, Ashley requested the writers to dwell deep in Anthony and Kate’s relationship in the upcoming season. “I would love to continue Kate and Anthony’s love story and see them post-marriage, and kind of enjoy that honeymoon romance that they deserve,” Ashley told.

And with reports suggesting that Netflix has removed a couple of steamy scenes from the second season, ‘Bridgerton’ fans took to their respective social media handles to express their discontent. While the inaugural season featured a couple of steamy scenes between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), fans are expecting the online streaming giants to take Kate and Anthony’s love saga down the same road in the next season.

Based on Julia Quinn’s book, Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors soon. While not much details are available about the next season, the next season is expected to focus on Benedict Bridgerton, which is essayed by Luke Thompson.

