'Bridgerton' 2: Thank Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley For Choreographing That Hot Sex Scene In The Netflix Show

It has been a while since Bridgerton Season 2 arrived on Netflix and had fans instantly hooked to Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma’s enemies-to-lovers arc. The show starring Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor and more had desi twists and chemistry that we’re quite frankly still reeling from. It also had fewer sex scenes in comparison with the first season. However, that doesn’t mean the Regency-era show was less scandalous or was any less hot. While the show was more about yearning and those longing looks, the last few episodes did go heavy on intimacy. Turns out, we have the show’s lead pair to thank for the hottest scene from this season.

Bridgerton Season 2‘s sex scene comes in a later episode where Anthony and Kate finally give in to their desires. As per reports on Business Insider, both Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley had a huge part in not just playing out the steamy sex scene but also choreographing it. The show’s intimacy conductor Lizzy Talbot offered a peek into the making of the scene. She explained, “A huge part of doing any intimacy scene in the Regency period is how to get the costumes off because they’re not easy. They were often dressed by other people, so all of the fastenings are at the back,”

She revealed, “Jonny and Simone both had really wonderful suggestions on how to get out of their own costumes because obviously, they get in and out of them all day, every day. It was really cool to see them suggest how gloves come off, how they wanted to very intentionally pull down stockings, and remove shoes and take off shirts.”

Bridgerton Season 2 was all about the build-up and luckily, the payoff was worth it. The show has already broken viewership records and had fans rallying for “Kathony” since episode one. It was also one of the stronger seasons that unpacked trauma and made its strongest case for sisterhood and female empowerment – material girls and career girls front and centre!

On a more important note, will we see Kathony’s return? Here’s what we know:

