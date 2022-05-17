'Bridgerton 2 Had More Indian Representation': 'The Archies' Continues To Trend As Desis Point Out A New Issue

After a long wait, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar finally dropped the first poster and teaser of her upcoming movie ‘The Archies’ on Saturday, starring popular star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. However, fans didn’t seem much impressed by the teaser, and eventually called out the makers for promoting nepotism. But that’s not as ‘The Archies’ continues to trend even today as desis have found a new issue with the upcoming film.

Comparing the Zoya Akhtar directorial to Netflix’s popular web series ‘Bridgerton’, many desi-internet users pointed out that the second season of the popular Netflix show has ‘more Indian representation’ than ‘The Archies’. From tagging the teaser as a Myntra ad to pointing out the maker’s decision to rope in fair-skinned actors, ‘The Archies’ continued to trend on social media due to various reasons.

Set in 1960s India, Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama is an official adaptation of the famous Archies comics. And with many celebs extending their support, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s message for his daughter Suhana, who makes her Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’, that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Taking to Twitter, SRK wrote, “Be kind and giving as an actor. The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep. The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you. You have come a long way baby. But the road to people’s heart is unending. Stride forth and make as many smile as you can.”

