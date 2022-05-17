'Bridgerton 2 Had More Indian Representation': 'The Archies' Continues To Trend As Desis Point Out A New Issue

After a long wait, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar finally dropped the first poster and teaser of her upcoming movie ‘The Archies’ on Saturday, starring popular star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. However, fans didn’t seem much impressed by the teaser, and eventually called out the makers for promoting nepotism. But that’s not as ‘The Archies’ continues to trend even today as desis have found a new issue with the upcoming film.

Comparing the Zoya Akhtar directorial to Netflix’s popular web series ‘Bridgerton’, many desi-internet users pointed out that the second season of the popular Netflix show has ‘more Indian representation’ than ‘The Archies’. From tagging the teaser as a Myntra ad to pointing out the maker’s decision to rope in fair-skinned actors, ‘The Archies’ continued to trend on social media due to various reasons.

Hollywood has more and better dark skinned indian representation than Bollywood 💀 https://t.co/pE5CP5ztJ4 — cant think of a dn 🤨 (@guilloTIME) May 14, 2022

Nepotism debate aside, I’m more concerned that they tried to make a group of Indian kids look white https://t.co/mKvDOFudVu — cher (@gcrazyxb) May 14, 2022

#BoycottBollywood

Ridiculous to see Indian people faking western culture from 1900s I mean common grow up showing how westernized you are won’t change your skin tone to Caucasian you’ll still remain brown lol .. stop this propaganda of spreading unnecessary western culture https://t.co/ZK3q4puQsz — Yash 🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@Patelthepatriot) May 14, 2022

bhay this looks like a Myntra autumn sale ad 😭😭😭🙏 https://t.co/cyFPdrJjwI — haarbor 🫧 (@harbir29) May 14, 2022

Just saw an ad of ‘The Archies’ by Zoya Akhtar with a handful of star kids dressed as Europeans, how disconnected from your country do you need to be to make such films? — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 14, 2022

Bridgerton season 2 had more Indian representation than this https://t.co/OmfXKR5tji — Manahil Saeed 🇵🇰 (@manahil__saeed) May 14, 2022

What elite Indians are these that don’t look desi AT ALL! 😭😭 https://t.co/PxeGutjhPi — Aru (@cutegalaru) May 14, 2022

Sun is out. Looks like they never spent out in sun. All are white, if there was no background hindi song then it could easily pass as foreign film. This perfect rich OCs gaze where they don’t have friends of colour. Purely aesthetics with nepotism.

Bahut struggle hai inka bhi. https://t.co/sSYMvgmSw0 — 🖤 Kaala Seth 🖤 (@4m_raj) May 14, 2022

Set in 1960s India, Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama is an official adaptation of the famous Archies comics. And with many celebs extending their support, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s message for his daughter Suhana, who makes her Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’, that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Taking to Twitter, SRK wrote, “Be kind and giving as an actor. The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep. The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you. You have come a long way baby. But the road to people’s heart is unending. Stride forth and make as many smile as you can.”

