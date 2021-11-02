Brian Laundrie – update: Police say man ‘probably’ died by suicide at the Carlton Reserve

Gabby Petito’s dad doesn’t expect closure from Brian Laundrie’s notebook

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman suggested Friday that Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide in the Carlton Reserve.

The sheriff made the comments during a police gathering in Florida.

“That guy went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was,” he said.

Mr Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found along with his notebook and backpack on 20 October in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve. The Sarasota County Coroner matched the remains to Mr Laundrie using dental records and – being unable to determine a time or cause of death – sent the bones for further analysis by an anthropologist.

During the same event, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison explained himself for erroneously claiming he knew where Mr Laundrie was located. He made the comments at a 16 September press conference. In reality, Mr Laundrie was likely already dead.

He blamed the incident on his surveillance team mixing up Mr Laundrie and his mother.

Gabby Petito’s family has been mostly quiet since the discovery, though her father, Joseph Petito, told a radio station that it was unlikely that any new information gleaned from Mr Laundrie’s journal would bring him closure or solace.

Graeme Massie 2 November 2021 00:02 1635807887 North Port Police Chief defends himself after Brian Laundrie blunder ICYMI: North Port Police Chief Ted Garrison defended himself on Friday in the wake of the discovery and identification of Brian Laundrie’s remains at the Carlton Reserve. Mr Laundrie left his home on 12 September. However, on 16 September, Mr Garrison told a crowd of reporters he knew where Mr Laundrie was located. Mr Garrison said he believed that statement to be accurate at the time that he made it, and that he was unintentionally misled by his surveillance team. According to Mr Garrison, the surveillance team believed they saw Mr Laundrie enter his home in North Port, Florida, but actually saw his mother driving his silver Mustang. It is likely Mr Laundrie was already dead by the time Mr Garrison made his inaccurate claim. “Later on, we found out that Brian had left the house and now the parents on Friday wanted to report him missing,” Mr Garrison said, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “There was nobody more surprised about that than me. In fact, when my officers went out to the house to do the report with the FBI, I sat with the deputy chief in my office, hoping that they would find Brian hiding in a back bedroom. I was hoping, maybe it was a ploy. It wasn’t.” Graeme Massie 1 November 2021 23:04 1635803927 More than 3,000 people sign online petition for investigation into police A total of 3, 242 people have signed the change.org petition, which is asking for a probe into the handling of the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie investigation by North Port police in Florida. “I would like to request a formal internal investigation into the missing person and person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death, Brian Laundrie’s case. Specifically the handling of the case by the North Port Police Department, City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison,” the petition states. Graeme Massie 1 November 2021 21:58 1635800405 Utah city accused of violating state law to return $3,000 in fees collected for Gabby Petito police body camera video The city of Moab, Utah is returning almost $3,000 in fees it charged several media organisations for the release of body camera footage depicting a police encounter with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. Lisa Church, a spokesperson for the city, pointed out that once the video had been prepared for one request, no other entity should have been charged, as the “actual cost of providing a record” would be nothing. “Even if one person were charged a fee once that document is created, everybody else should not have been charged,” she said. The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more on the story below… Graig Graziosi 1 November 2021 21:00 1635797903 North Port police chief admits he “made a mistake” but “stands by” his officers North Port Police Chief Ted Garrison admitted that his department made a mistake that allowed Brian Laundrie to flee into the Carlton Reserve, where would eventually be found dead. “As a leader, what do I do?” Mr Garrison said. “Do I not tell the public what’s going on, do we conceal it, cover it up? No, people want open, transparency and honesty from their law enforcement officials. Yes, we made a mistake, it was human error but I still stand behind my team.” The “mistake” occurred when officers mistook Roberta Laundrie for her son, Mr Laundrie. She was allegedly wearing a baseball cap and driving her son’s vehicle, which led them to believe he had returned home after his 12 September trip to the Carlton Reserve. Mr Garrison would later claim on 16 September that he knew where Mr Laundrie was, but in reality Mr Laundrie may have already been dead in the protected swamp. Graig Graziosi 1 November 2021 20:18 1635796263 ICYMI: Well-known influencer under fire for peddling conspiracy Brian Laundrie still alive Social media users are criticising Internet personality Tana Mongeau for spreading conspiracy theories about Brian Laundrie’s body being misidentified. Twenty-two-year-old Miss Mongeau has a reasonable level of influence online, with 7 million followers on TikTok and around 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube. She initially posted on Friday on Twitter, “I know Brian Laundrie pulled a Joe Goldberg”, referencing the fictional psychopath protagonist in the hit Netflix tv show You who fakes his own death. The Independent’s Jade Bremner has more in the story below… Graig Graziosi 1 November 2021 19:51 1635792605 How the media broke the news of Gabby Petito’s body being discovered The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe examines the media’s response to Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death, as well as his own reporting experiences on the story in his latest letter. “Everybody loves a scoop. It’s good for you, it’s good for your news organisation and there is the quiet, sometimes smug satisfaction of having beaten your rivals,” he writes. “Yet, we know, especially in the digital era, with the constant barrage of information being bombarded not just at the public but at journalists, there are real perils attached to this endeavour. Namely, that in the rush to be first, you end up getting things wrong.” Read his latest below… Graig Graziosi 1 November 2021 18:50 1635790805 ICYMI: Forensic anthropologist examining Brian Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, said that the results of a forensic anthropologist’s examination of Brian Laundrie‘s remains are expected by the end of November. Mr Bertolino told Fox News that he believed the forensic anthropologist’s examination will conclude within two to three weeks. The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more in the story below… Graig Graziosi 1 November 2021 18:20 1635788405 Police never spoke with Brian Laundrie before he disappeared North Port police confirmed to CNN that they never actually spoke with Brian Laundrie before he disappeared on 12 September, though the department had been keeping him under surveillance. The department’s surveillance efforts fell apart when a member of that team reported Mr Laundrie as having returned home. In reality, the officers saw Roberta Laundrie, Mr Laundrie’s mother, in a baseball cap. She was driving her son’s car, which led police to believe it was him returning to the North Port house, according to North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. Neither Mr Laundrie or Ms Petito’s phones were ever recovered. Graig Graziosi 1 November 2021 17:40

