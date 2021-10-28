Brian Laundrie – update: Police say fugitive was likely dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing

‘Bones’ found at North Port reserve belong to Brian Laundrie: FBI

Police investigating the deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have denied “false reports” that the DNA of human remains found in Florida last week did not match the young man’s. A spokesman for the North Port police department also said there was a “very good possibility” that Mr Laundrie was dead two days after Ms Petito was reported missing.

A medical examiner has confirmed the remains were Mr Laundrie’s, and no DNA analysis has been conducted yet, said North Port Police in a statement posted to Twitter.

The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s identity through dental records, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period of time before his remains were found. His belongings, which include a notebook and a backpack, were described as “salvageable” and may yet provide further clues.

Meanwhile, Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie said Mr Laundrie would be cremated without a funeral. His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement, released through their lawyer, and asked for privacy.

The Petito-Schmidt family attorney, Rick Stafford, has said they would not make any statements on the identification of Ms Petito’s fiance until they were “emotionally ready”.

Show latest update 1635397030 Gabby Petito memorial removed outside Laundrie family home A memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito outside Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home has been removed by North Port city officials, the family’s lawyer Steven Bertolino said. Around 8.00pm local time, the officials arrived outside Laundrie’s house and removed the memorial, Fox News quoted Mr Bertolino as saying. “They removed the entire memorial. Everything is gone,” he said. “I am the only one here. No photographers. No other video people. Just me,” Mr Bertolino added. Brian Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found on 20 October and the FBI later confirmed that they belonged to the 22-year-old. Maroosha Muzaffar 28 October 2021 05:57 1635396352 Focus shifts to missing Irish hiker at Grand Teton National Park After Gabby Petito’s homicide and the subsequent death of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, the focus has now shifted to a 27-year-old Irish hiker who went missing in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming earlier this year. Cian McLaughlin’s family and friends have renewed efforts to find him, it was reported. Mr McLaughlin was last seen on 8 June. One of the hiker’s friends, Max Newman told the Irish media that Mr McLaughlin always wanted to move to America. He said: “He was in his element out there and had been living there for a year, working on a ski resort as a snowboard instructor.”Mr Newman was quoted as saying by the Independent.ie: “He was super-fit and really outdoorsy and he knew the trails in Grand Teton quite well, as he was always up there. He was having a good summer and was taking it all in his stride.” The Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming hit the headlines last month after 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito’s remains were found there. Maroosha Muzaffar 28 October 2021 05:45 1635395165 Lawyer uncertain over forensic anthropology results A forensic anthropologist who is analysing Brian Laundrie’s skeletal remains is likely to take “two to three weeks” to find out the manner and cause of his death, the lawyer Steven Bertolino has said. “We will see,” Mr Bertolino, however, told Fox News when quizzed whether the anthropologist will be able to conclusively determine the cause and manner of Brian Laundrie’s death within this time frame. After the medical examiner conducted an autopsy on the partial remains found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and the results were inconclusive, the remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist. After a comparison of dental records, the FBI confirmed that the remains belonged to Brian Laundrie. Maroosha Muzaffar 28 October 2021 05:26 1635382806 Brian Laundrie: Everything we know so far From when he went missing to where his remains were found, here’s everything we know so far about Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito: Nathan Place 28 October 2021 02:00 1635377406 Moab community shaken by Petito case and double homicide The community of Moab, Utah is still traumatized not only by the death of Gabby Petito, but by the murders of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner as well, NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin says. “I did not fully realize until being here that while the cases are very different – and law enforcement says not related – to the people here it is all part of one devastating time period over the last several months,” Mr Entin writes. Nathan Place 28 October 2021 00:30 1635375606 Forensic expert examining Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November, lawyer says Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, said that the results of a forensic anthropologist’s examination of Brian Laundrie’s remains are expected by the end of November. Mr Bertolino told Fox News that he believed the forensic anthropologist’s examination will conclude within two to three weeks. The lawyer said the results of the anthropologist’s exam would likely reveal Mr Laundrie’s time of death. When asked if it would reveal his cause of death, he said “we’ll see.” Nathan Place 28 October 2021 00:00 1635373806 Police installed hidden cameras around Laundrie house, reporter reveals According to NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin, police set up hidden cameras to monitor the Laundrie family’s house after Gabby Petito went missing. Mr Entin says some of the cameras went up before Brian Laundrie went missing, and some went up afterward. Nathan Place 27 October 2021 23:30 1635370713 Read the medical examiner’s full statement on Brian Laundrie’s remains Despite rumors to the contrary, the medical examiner who identified Brian Laundrie’s remains says they are definitely his. “The identity of the remains found at the Carlton Reserve on October 20th was confirmed by comparison to known dental records of Brian Laundrie,” Florida’s District 12 Medical Examiner said in a statement. “No DNA analysis has yet been performed on the remains. Samples will be submitted for DNA testing once the examination of the remains by the medical examiner’s office is complete.” Nathan Place 27 October 2021 22:38 1635369023 Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify. Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there. “I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post. The Independent’s Stuti Mishra has more in the story below… Graig Graziosi 27 October 2021 22:10 1635367223 Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. One woman, whose Twitter name is just “Olivia”, claimed she found bones 60 yards from the spot where Mr Laundrie’s remains were located. She shared imaged of the bones, which included long spikes along their edges. The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more on the strange discovery in the story below… Graig Graziosi 27 October 2021 21:40

