Brian Laundrie – update: Police hold gun ‘in evidence’ as results of anthropologist exam coming within weeks

Gabby Petito’s dad doesn’t expect closure from Brian Laundrie’s notebook

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman suggested Friday that Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide in the Carlton Reserve.

The sheriff made the comments during a police gathering in Florida.

“That guy went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was,” he said.

Mr Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found along with his notebook and backpack on 20 October in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve. The Sarasota County Coroner matched the remains to Mr Laundrie using dental records and – being unable to determine a time or cause of death – sent the bones for further analysis by an anthropologist.

During the same event, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison explained himself for erroneously claiming he knew where Mr Laundrie was located. He made the comments at a 16 September press conference. In reality, Mr Laundrie was likely already dead.

He blamed the incident on his surveillance team mixing up Mr Laundrie and his mother.

Gabby Petito’s family has been mostly quiet since the discovery, though her father, Joseph Petito, told a radio station that it was unlikely that any new information gleaned from Mr Laundrie’s journal would bring him closure or solace.

Show latest update 1635993904 Brian Laundrie’s remains not yet returned to family Josh Benson of WFLA in Florida said that the Laundrie family lawyer, Steve Bertolino, had told him that, “Remains not yet given to family.” And the attorney added: “As previously stated I was informed by the FBI that they have all the information they need for this investigation. You would have to confirm with them if the matter is closed.” Graeme Massie 4 November 2021 02:45 1635989404 Police hold gun found where Dog the Bounty Hunter searched for Brian Laundrie ‘in evidence’ Police are holding a gun found in the area where Dog the Bounty Hunter searched for Brian Laundrie in evidence. Christopher Sacco reeled in the weapon in a plastic bag as he fished in the waters off Fort De Soto Park about a week ago. More below. Graeme Massie 4 November 2021 01:30 1635985845 Utah city accused of violating state law to return $3,000 in fees collected for Gabby Petito police body camera video ICYMI: The city of Moab, Utah is returning almost $3,000 in fees it charged several media organisations for the release of body camera footage depicting a police encounter with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. Lisa Church, a spokesperson for the city, pointed out that once the video had been prepared for one request, no other entity should have been charged, as the “actual cost of providing a record” would be nothing. “Even if one person were charged a fee once that document is created, everybody else should not have been charged,” she said. The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more on the story below… Bevan Hurley 4 November 2021 00:30 1635982245 Internet obsessives scour Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie clues in the days after his remains were discovered ICYMI: After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. One woman, whose Twitter name is just “Olivia”, claimed she found bones 60 yards from the spot where Mr Laundrie’s remains were located. She shared imaged of the bones, which included long spikes along their edges. The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more on the bones’ likely origins and other objects found in the Carlton Reserve in the story below. Bevan Hurley 3 November 2021 23:30 1635978645 Gabby Petito Foundation offers advice for domestic violence victims The Gabby Petito Foundation is now offering advice on where people in violent relationships can go to for help. Gabby’s father Joe Petito announced the creation of a new foundation in September to help people in dangerous relationships, and assist families locate their missing children. In an interview last month, Mr Petito said they had been inundated with messages from vulnerable young women who found themselves in similar situations to his daughter, who was strangled in what police have described as a domestic violence incident. Now the foundation’s website has been updated to include tips on where people can go to for help. Under the hashtag #justiceforgabby, the site says: “If you or somewhere you know is impacted by relationship abuse, you are not alone. There are many resources available that can support your path to a safer future.” It’s provided links and contact details for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the National Sexual Assault Hotline. Bevan Hurley 3 November 2021 22:30 1635978594 Police hold gun found where Dog the bounty hunter searched ‘in evidence’ Police are holding a gun found in the area where Dog the Bounty Hunter searched for Brian Laundrie in evidence. Christopher Sacco reeled in the weapon in a plastic bag as he fished in the waters off Fort De Soto Park on Saturday. Mr Sacco called the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to report the gun and officers came to take possession of the weapon and placed it in property and evidence, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said. The weapon was entered into the Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center. (Christopher Saco) Graeme Massie 3 November 2021 22:29 1635974338 Identifying ‘intervention points’ key to reducing domestic killings, expert says Around three-quarters of women who are killed in by their partners have already suffered abuse, a leading criminologist says. Jesenia Pizarro told Vox that intimate partner homicide cases are usually preceded by “intervention points”. “And if we can identify them, then we could put that into the hands of the authorities so that they can use that knowledge to save lives.” Ms Pizarro said that abusive partners who have access to firearms are “overwhelmingly” more likely to kill their spouse. Better training of law enforcement to recognise the dangers of such cases was needed to help deescalate violent situations and prevent them from occurring again. Police in Moab, Utah, were called after Brian Laundrie was spotted slapping and hitting Gabby Petito on 12 August. They were allowed the couple to continue on their van-life trip after being separated for one night. Moab police are being independently investigated over their handling of the incident. Ms Petito’s death by manual strangulation has been called a “domestic” killing by the coroner who examined her. However, Laundrie, whose remains were found in Florida last month, has not been charged in connection with her death. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito (Brian Laundrie/Instagram) Bevan Hurley 3 November 2021 21:18 1635968183 Forensic anthropologist examining Brian Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, said that the results of a forensic anthropologist’s examination of Brian Laundrie‘s remains are expected by the end of November. Laundrie was a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. His remains were found in the Carlton Reserve, a protected swamp, on 20 October, more than a month after he went missing. Ms Petito’s remains were found on 19 September. Her death was ruled a homicide by way of manual strangulation. Mr Bertolino told Fox News that he believed the forensic anthropologist’s examination will conclude within two to three weeks. Graig Graziosi has the details. Bevan Hurley 3 November 2021 19:36 1635959017 Gabby Petito Foundation to offer $1,000 scholarships to ‘youthful and free-spirited’ student artists A charitable foundation established by Gabby Petito’s parents is offering scholarships to students at schools she attended in Long Island, New York. The Gabby Petito Scholarship Fund will provide $1,000 to a senior graduate from Bayport-Blue Point High School and Newfield High School who plans to pursue a future in visual or performing arts. “Gabby’s family conceived the award as a way of keeping her memory alive in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her during her life and those that grew to love her posthumously,” an announcement on the foundation’s website says. “All through her life, Gabby always had a passion for art of all kinds, as an avid drawer and photographer herself.” Ms Petito graduated from Bayport-Blue Point High in 2017, and also attended Newfield High for a time. “Gabby followed her heart and free spirit by taking to the road and traveling widely across the country until her untimely passing in the summer of 2021.” The foundation says the scholarship will be given to a student who “will personify Gabby’s youthful and free-spirited likeness”. They will be chosen by peers of the art programme, it says. The Gabby Petito Foundation is establishing a scholarship for high school arts students (Petito Family) Bevan Hurley 3 November 2021 17:03 1635953442 How the media broke the news of Gabby Petito’s body being discovered The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe examines the media’s response to Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death, as well as his own reporting experiences on the story in his latest letter. “Everybody loves a scoop. It’s good for you, it’s good for your news organisation and there is the quiet, sometimes smug satisfaction of having beaten your rivals,” he writes. “Yet, we know, especially in the digital era, with the constant barrage of information being bombarded not just at the public but at journalists, there are real perils attached to this endeavour. Namely, that in the rush to be first, you end up getting things wrong.” Read his latest below… Bevan Hurley 3 November 2021 15:30

Source Link Brian Laundrie – update: Police hold gun ‘in evidence’ as results of anthropologist exam coming within weeks