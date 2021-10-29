Brian Laundrie – update: Gabby Petito memorial removed as forensic anthropologist results may take weeks

‘Bones’ found at North Port reserve belong to Brian Laundrie: FBI

A memorial to Gabby Petito has been removed from in front of Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home by North Port city officials, almost two months since she was first reported missing.

Meanwhile, a forensic anthropologist who is analysing Mr Laundrie’s remains may take “two to three weeks” to discover how he died, the Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino has said.

Police investigating the deaths of Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie have denied “false reports” that the DNA of human remains found in Florida last week did not match the young man’s. A spokesman for the North Port police department also said there was a “very good possibility” that Mr Laundrie was dead two days after Ms Petito was reported missing.

A medical examiner has confirmed the remains were Mr Laundrie’s, and no DNA analysis has been conducted yet, said North Port Police in a statement posted to Twitter.

The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s identity through dental records, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period of time before his remains were found. His belongings, which include a notebook and a backpack, were described as “salvageable” and may yet provide further clues.

Meanwhile, Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie said Mr Laundrie would be cremated without a funeral. His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement, released through their lawyer, and asked for privacy.

The Petito-Schmidt family attorney, Rick Stafford, has said they would not make any statements on the identification of Ms Petito’s fiance until they were “emotionally ready”.

Show latest update 1635476282 Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter reveals number of tip offs received in the hunt for Laundrie ICYMI: Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, posted a screenshot on Twitter illustrating just how many tip offs they received during the hunt for Brian Laundrie. The image revealed an inbox full of 3400 emails and 1060 texts. Referring to the leads received, Ms Chapman wrote: “We did our best to follow up with every single one.” She added: “It didn’t have the ending we anticipated but I’m so proud of my dad for helping.” Graeme Massie 29 October 2021 03:58 1635472909 Gabby Petito’s mum talks about daughter’s spirit “Gabby’s spirit is moving people to do great things! This is her legacy!” said Niki Schmidt in a message for a charity event that raised $39,000 for the Sunrise of Pascoe County Domestic and Sexual Violence Center in Florida. Graeme Massie 29 October 2021 03:01 1635469309 The Gabby Petito memorial in Brian Laundrie’s front yard is torn down ICYMI: A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito built on the Laundrie family’s front yard has been torn down. On Thursday, the mini-memorial was removed by North Port police, fearing the items would be destroyed by inclement weather and disrupt drainage on the street. “Ahead of severe weather today, the City of North Port has received several complaints about signs located on Wabasso Ave,” city spokesman Josh Taylor told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Per City Sign Code and storm water code, these signs are in violation and are not allowed in the road right-of-way.” Graig Graziosi reports. Graeme Massie 29 October 2021 02:01 1635465724 Who is Lauren Cho, the missing woman whose remains were just found in California? Officials have identified the remains recently found in Southern California as those of Lauren Cho, a New Jersey woman who went missing in June. Here’s what you need to know about her story. And here’s more about the discovery of the remains, from The Independent’s Nathan Place. Graeme Massie 29 October 2021 01:02 1635462013 ICYMI: If you care about Gabby Petito, you should care about the epidemic of missing indigenous women Americans have been rightfully focusing their attention on the brutal killing of Gabby Petito. But as The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe has reported, she’s not the only one whose disappearance should shock the nation. Indigenous women go missing at disproportionate rates, but get little of the news coverage compared to their white counterparts. Read the full story here. Josh Marcus 29 October 2021 00:00 1635455362 Voices: Brian Laundrie’s death isn’t what we should care about in the Gabby Petito case The reaction to Gabby Petito’s death and the manhunt for her partner told us a great deal about gender violence – and how the public still so often minimizes and defends it, writes Kathleen N Walsh. Oliver O’Connell 28 October 2021 22:09 1635453322 ICYMI: Internet sleuths scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Graig Graziosi reports. Oliver O’Connell 28 October 2021 21:35 1635450749 How were Laundrie’s remains missed for a month but found by his parents in a few hours? Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site. How did his parents find his remains so quickly? Bevan Hurley reports. Oliver O’Connell 28 October 2021 20:52 1635447622 Stone memorial to Gabby Petito Brian Entin, correspondent for News Nation Now based in Miami, travelled to the stone memorial to Gabby Petito in remote Wyoming, posting a video of the tribute to the YouTuber. Oliver O’Connell 28 October 2021 20:00 1635445052 California remains identified as Lauren Cho Ms Cho’s case drew national attention as police and the FBI searched for Gabby Petito. As Ms Petito’s case gained an explosion of worldwide news coverage, some criticised the relative lack of resources devoted to the search for Ms Cho, who was Korean-American, and other missing persons of color. “I don’t know much about her case, but let’s get the same energy going to help locate #LaurenCho as we did for #GabbyPetito,” one Twitter user wrote on 19 September. That post was then retweeted 47,000 times. Nathan Place reports. Oliver O’Connell 28 October 2021 19:17

Source Link Brian Laundrie – update: Gabby Petito memorial removed as forensic anthropologist results may take weeks