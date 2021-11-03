Brian Laundrie – update: Fugitive’s ‘digital footprint’ could shed light on Gabby Petito killing, police say

Gabby Petito’s dad doesn’t expect closure from Brian Laundrie’s notebook

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman suggested Friday that Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide in the Carlton Reserve.

The sheriff made the comments during a police gathering in Florida.

“That guy went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was,” he said.

Mr Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found along with his notebook and backpack on 20 October in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve. The Sarasota County Coroner matched the remains to Mr Laundrie using dental records and – being unable to determine a time or cause of death – sent the bones for further analysis by an anthropologist.

During the same event, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison explained himself for erroneously claiming he knew where Mr Laundrie was located. He made the comments at a 16 September press conference. In reality, Mr Laundrie was likely already dead.

He blamed the incident on his surveillance team mixing up Mr Laundrie and his mother.

Gabby Petito’s family has been mostly quiet since the discovery, though her father, Joseph Petito, told a radio station that it was unlikely that any new information gleaned from Mr Laundrie’s journal would bring him closure or solace.

Show latest update 1635908209 The sad, twisting saga of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie – and what it tells us about America ICYMI: It began with the most modest of announcements. “Blue Point Woman Reported Missing,” the Suffolk County Police Department tweeted on 13 September. The day before, the force had revealed that its first ever pick-up basketball game had “been a success”. The following day, it provided an update about traffic work on the Long Island Expressway. Writes Andrew Buncombe: Graeme Massie 3 November 2021 02:56 1635905160 Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie changed their address to New York before leaving on van-life trip ICYMI: Todd Garrison, the chief of North Port Police Department, has revealed the couple changed their address to New York before setting out on their ill-fated van-life trip. “What a lot of people don’t know, in June, Gabby and Brian moved out of their location and put a lot of stuff into storage, and they changed their address and moved to New York and from there, they left for their cross-country adventure,” Mr Garrison said to an audience at the South County Tiger Bay Club in Florida last week. The couple departed from Long Island on 2 July for a months-long trip across the United States. Ms Petito stopped communicating with family in late August, and her remains were found in a remote part of Wyoming on 19 September after a nationwide search. Mr Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in her death on 15 September, and his remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park a month later. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito (Instagram) Graeme Massie 3 November 2021 02:06 1635901260 DNA testing may reveal how Brian Laundrie died in two-three weeks, lawyer says ICYMI: Laundrie family lawyer Steve Bertolino believes DNA testing on Brian Laundrie’s remains should be complete within the next two to three weeks. Laundrie’s remains were located in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida on 20 October after a six week nationwide search. After a Florida coroner was unable to determine, they were sent for DNA analysis by a forensic anthropologist, who is also looking for signs of whether a weapon was used. Mr Bertolino, who represents Chris and Roberta Laundrie, told Fox Digital he expects the results of the testing will be known in the next couple of weeks. A notebook found inside a dry bag beside Laundrie’s body is also being examined. Police have previously said it “may be salvageable”. A bag containing personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie is removed from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park last month (Fox News) Graeme Massie 3 November 2021 01:01 1635897420 Police searching for missing Tampa teenager Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old Tampa girl who has been missing for almost a week. Authorities say that Arianna Clampitt left her home on Gibson Avenue last Thursday but has not returned. She is described as being 5’3″ tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. Graeme Massie 2 November 2021 23:57 1635894300 Gabby Petito Foundation opening online store “We are pleased to announce that with the opening of our new store we will be able to ship globally to everyone that has shared Gabby’s story,” the foundation states on its website. Graeme Massie 2 November 2021 23:05 1635890436 Police say Brian Laundrie surveillance error was his parents fault Police in North Port say an error when Brian Laundrie was mistaken for his mother by a surveillance team was a “direct result of a lack of cooperation from the family early on in this investigation.” North Port police placed Laundrie under surveillance after he returned without Gabby Petito to the home of his parents Chris and Roberta in early September. They mistakenly believed Laundrie returned to the family home on 15 September, but it later emerged it was his mother. North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said in a recent interview that the Laundrie had been uncooperative in the early stages of the investigation. He added there was evidence that Laundrie was already been dead at the time of the mistake. “Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home,” Mr Taylor told NBC News. Chris and Roberta Laundrie (Twitter.com/BrianEntin) Bevan Hurley 2 November 2021 22:00 1635887736 Gabby Petito Foundation offers advice for domestic violence victims The Gabby Petito Foundation is now offering advice on where people in violent relationships can go to for help. Gabby’s father Joe Petito announced the creation of a new foundation in September to help people in dangerous relationships, and assist families locate their missing children. In an interview last month, Mr Petito said they had been inundated with messages from vulnerable young women who found themselves in similar situations to his daughter, who was strangled in what police have described as a domestic violence incident. Now the foundation’s website has been updated to include tips on where people can go to for help. Under the hashtag #justiceforgabby, the site says: “If you or somewhere you know is impacted by relationship abuse, you are not alone. There are many resources available that can support your path to a safer future.” It’s provided links and contact details for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the National Sexual Assault Hotline. The foundation is also launching a new online store at 6pm EST on Tuesday. Bevan Hurley 2 November 2021 21:15 1635884136 Gabby Petito Foundation to offer $1,000 scholarships to ‘youthful and free-spirited’ student artists A charitable foundation established by Gabby Petito’s parents is offering scholarships to students at schools she attended in Long Island, New York. The Gabby Petito Scholarship Fund will provide $1,000 to a senior graduate from Bayport-Blue Point High School and Newfield High School who plans to pursue a future in visual or performing arts. “Gabby’s family conceived the award as a way of keeping her memory alive in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her during her life and those that grew to love her posthumously,” an announcement on the foundation’s website says. “All through her life, Gabby always had a passion for art of all kinds, as an avid drawer and photographer herself.” Ms Petito graduated from Bayport-Blue Point High in 2017, and also attended Newfield High for a time. “Gabby followed her heart and free spirit by taking to the road and traveling widely across the country until her untimely passing in the summer of 2021.” The foundation says the scholarship will be given to a student who “will personify Gabby’s youthful and free-spirited likeness”. They will be chosen by peers of the art programme, it says. The Gabby Petito Foundation is establishing a scholarship for high school arts students (Petito Family) Bevan Hurley 2 November 2021 20:15 1635880661 Brian Laundrie’s secret ‘digital footprint’ could provide answers on Gabby Petito’s death Brian Laundrie’s ‘digital footprint’ is being closely examined as part of ongoing investigation into the death of Gabby Petito, police say. North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor told NBC2 News last week that much of the evidence relating to Laundrie’s use of cellphones, computer and social media has not yet been released publicly. The FBI is leading the investigation. “Everything that’s been gathered in digital information, the digital footprint that’s never been revealed that will certainly be a part of (the FBI’s) entire case.” This could include text and call logs, internet browsing history and location tracking. The FBI is also examining a notebook found near Laundrie’s body. Laundrie’s remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida on 20 October. It’s thought he may have been dead for more than a month, as the area had been submerged underwater and searched several times by law enforcement. In the same interview, Mr Taylor said there was nothing to suggest evidence had been planted by Laundrie’s parents Chris and Roberta. He said they had been “open and honest” with police about the search for their son. “They just simply haven’t given information when it comes to anything they may have known about Gabby and her death and the potential for Brian’s involvement.” Brian Laundrie (Instagram) Bevan Hurley 2 November 2021 19:17 1635860149 Gabby Petito foundation ‘grateful we are for all the love and support’ The Gabby Petito Foundation, which was set up in memory of Gabby Petito, has expressed their gratitude for “all the love and support” that they have recieved. The foundation says in its mission statement that it intends to “support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organisations that assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies.” Writing on Twitter they said: “I just want to reiterate how grateful we are for all the love and support. Every card, letter, kind messages, all of it, means the world to us. Together we can fight for change, our promise is, we won’t stop! #gabbypetitofoundation #gabbypetito #justiceforgabby” Eleanor Sly 2 November 2021 13:35

