Brian Laundrie news – latest: Autopsy results to be released, lawyer says

Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results could be released in the next few days, according to Steve Bertolino, attorney for the Laundrie family.

Laundrie’s remains have been examined by a forensic anthropologist in Sarasota County to try to determine his cause of death.

No cause or manner of death was initially determined for Laundrie, whose remains were discovered on 20 October by his parents and FBI in Myakkahatachee Creek Environmental Park.

The remains, which included part of a human skull, were discovered along with a backpack and notebook in an area of the park previously submerged in water.

The FBI confirmed Laundrie’s identity the following day with the help of dental records.

Authorities have also been trying to repair a personal notebook retrieved from a dry bag near his body as part of their investigation into the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Crucial to their investigation will be Laundrie’s digital communications, including his texts and emails, use of social media, and internet browsing history prior to his death.

Ms Petito’s family strongly suspect that Laundrie was impersonating her in text messages after her death to try to confuse them and the police.

The months-long investigation by North Port police into the disappearances and deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie allegedly cost more than $100,000 (£74,000) in overtime pay. A spokesperson for the North Port Police Department said on Monday that although it did not track how much it was spending on its investigations, the cost of paying overtime was over $100,000 (£74,000).

