Brian Laundrie: Gabby Petito’s father calls for new missing persons database law

Gabby Petito’s dad doesn’t expect closure from Brian Laundrie’s notebook

Police may be able to uncover more clues at Myakkahatchee Creek Environment Park, a retired homicide detective with the NYPD has suggested to The Sun.

Meanwhile, 3,400 people have signed a petition calling for a formal investigation into the way in which the North Port police department handled the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie investigation.

The FBI will have pieced together Brian Laundrie’s “digital footprint” and be aware of his movements and communications in the days before his death, according to one expert.

Laundrie’s remains are being examined by a forensic anthropologist in Sarasota County to try to determine his cause of death.

Authorities are also trying to repair a personal notebook retrieved from a dry bag near his body as part of their investigation into the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Crucial to their investigation will be Laundrie’s digital communications, including his texts and emails, use of social media, and internet browsing history prior to his death.

Ms Petito’s family strongly suspect that Laundrie was impersonating her in text messages after her death to try to confuse them and the police.

Cellphone records should also be able to track Laundrie’s movements between Wyoming and Florida, where he returned to on 1 September.

Show latest update 1636575432 Unanswered questions continue to plague online followers of the Petito-Laundrie case Rumours and theories continue to swirl online about the many untied loose ends in the case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. While experts have warned some of the mysteries of the case may never be solved, WFLA.com has published a list of their readers’ most pressing unanswered questions. These include Brian Laundrie’s cause of death, the contents of his notebook that was found at the Carlton Reserve and the details of the infamous camping trip to Fort DeSoto he took with his family after returning home without his fiancée. According to WFLA, the overwhelming question from their viewers is how the events that led to the couple’s deaths unfolded, and why. Top Unanswered Questions in the deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: what do you think of these questions from social media? What question do you think should have made the list? Use #HeyJB to let me know. Story: https://t.co/cdYptmVl8A — JB Biunno (@WFLAJB) November 10, 2021 Helen.Elfer 10 November 2021 20:17 1636568407 Prompted by Gabby Petito case, media pay attention to mystery of missing toddler Arianna Fitts New light is being shone on the unsolved case of missing San Francisco toddler Arianna Fitts, who went missing over five years ago. The wall-to-wall coverage of the Gabby Petito case highlighted the disproportionate media coverage given to missing persons when they are conventionally attractive white women – a phenomenon dubbed “missing white woman syndrome.” In an effort to redress the balance, some are taking another look at significant cases among the 17,000-odd other missing people in the US, reports SFist. CNN reports that the two-year-old’s mother, Nikki Fitts, was found murdered and left in a shallow grave in San Francisco’s McLaren Park in February 2016, and there has been no sign of Arianna since. San Franciso Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have released images showing what the toddler might look like now, aged eight. Helen.Elfer 10 November 2021 18:20 1636562860 Amateur sleuths spot bite mark on Brian Laundrie’s arm Amateur sleuths have continued to sift through Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito’s social media posts following the discovery of Laundrie’s remains, in the hope of finding some clue as to what happened between the couple in the lead-up to Petito’s disappearance and murder. One photograph of Laundrie has been picked up as providing a possible clue – with amateur sleuths spotting what they believe to be a bite mark on his arm, in a photo that was taken close to where his body was discovered, The Sun reported. The picture, taken a year before his death and posted on his now removed Instagram account, shows Laundrie with his nephew and what some believe may be some sort of clue. (Instagram/Bizarre_design_) Harriet Sinclair 10 November 2021 16:47 1636541526 TikTok user claims to find sleeping bag where Brian Laundrie’s remains were found A TikTok user spotted a sleeping bag where Brian Laundrie’s remains were found. The clip shows the sleeping bag hidden among leaves and dirt along the trail of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, according to The Sun. Charlene Rodrigues 10 November 2021 10:52 1636518261 ICYMI: Investigators may be looking at Brian Laundrie’s ‘digital footprint’ to find answers A homicide expert says that investigators might be able to get more information about Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito cases by examining Laundrie’s “digital footprint.” Paul Belli of the International Homicide Investigations Association told CNN: “When you look at what an average download on a phone is, it’s thousands of pages when you actually put it into a PDF. While it’s fairly searchable by keywords, there’s a lot of sitting there minute-for-minute reading.” Mr Belli added that that finding phones in a case like this could also offer an “incredible amount of information,” and that “police are likely to have gathered mountains of video footage to comb through.” “I don’t think people realise the sheer volume of information that we now get on every case,” Mr Belli added. Maroosha Muzaffar 10 November 2021 04:24 1636489787 ‘Sleuths were super, super important’ NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin has reflected on the case of Gabby Petito, and told The Independent’s Bevan Hurley that online detectives were key in progressing the investigation. “I think some of the sleuths were super, super important,” he said, mentioning the clip captured by YouTube bloggers Jenn and Kyle Bethune that showed Ms Petito’s van parked on the side of a remote road in Grand Teton National Park’s Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area. Her body was later found just a few hundred yards away. “If it wasn’t for that family of bloggers,” Entin said, “they may not have found Gabby.” Entin became one of the most trusted sources of information in the Petito-Laundrie story, spending seven weeks on the road covering the news. Sharing a succession of scoops with an avid social media audience saw his Twitter following balloon from 30,000 followers to more than 250,000. Speaking about the aftermath of the case, Entin also said Gabby Petito’s murder by strangulation is already having a “profound impact” on the national conversation about domestic violence. Read more about Entin’s thoughts on the case here: Helen.Elfer 9 November 2021 20:29 1636481454 Woman said to be spending 5 hours a day searching for more Brian Laundrie remains An unidentified woman is reported to be spending hours every day searching for additional remains of Brian Laundrie. A TikTok user posted a video of the woman combing through long grass at the Carlton Reserve, where she has been every day for the past 10 days according to the Sun. The cause of Laundrie’s death is still unknown, and some TikTok users said they hoped the woman would find evidence that would help investigators reach a conclusion. “We’re so glad she is able to do this,” wrote one user, while another posted: “All it takes is for her to find the other part of his skull” Helen.Elfer 9 November 2021 18:10 1636480218 Former FBI agent explains Joseph Petito’s call for new missing persons database law A retired FBI agent has explained why Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, has called for an update to the law regarding NAMUS, the National Missing And Unidentified Persons System. The national database, connected to the Department of Justice, records information about missing people and unidentified bodies, but currently only 10 states (not including Florida) require law enforcement to report to it. “It actually has investigators who will look through other public databases to try to find out of the person who’s missing is still alive somewhere else in the country possibly using the same social security number or things like that,” Former FBI Special Agent Brian Kensel told ABC Action News. Joseph Petito recently posted a tweet suggesting every state should be required to report to NAMUS or a new system should be created holding all missing persons information in one place. “I think you will see a movement toward more states making it a requirement,” said Mr Kensel. Joseph Petito recently posted a tweet suggesting every state should be required to report to NAMUS or a new system should be created holding all missing persons information in one place. “I think you will see a movement toward more states making it a requirement,” said Mr Kensel. Helen.Elfer 9 November 2021 17:50 1636462736 Gabby Petito’s tweets heartbreaking message after Hulu recommends she watch show about daughter’s murder “When you turn on Hulu, and your daughter’s story is the recommended show to watch,” wrote said Ms Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt on Sunday. “It’s still shocking, feels like I’m outside looking in, this cannot be our life. We must keep going!!” Eleanor Sly 9 November 2021 12:58

