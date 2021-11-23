Brian Laundrie: Autopsy results update expected ‘today or tomorrow’, says Attorney

The results of an autopsy on Brian Laundrie’s body will be announced in the following 48 hours, a lawyer for his family has said.

Steve Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, told News 4 New York of the news on Tuesday.

He said that the results of an autopsy on the body of the 24-year-old would be released “today” or “tomorrow”.

Mr Bertolino said last month the body would be sent to an anthropologist after an initial autopsy found no conclusive cause of death for the North Port, Florida, resident.

Mr Laundrie was the main person of interest in the death of his fiancé Gabby Petito in September, who was found deceased in Wyoming on 19 September.

His remains were found a month later, on 20 October, in a Florida nature reserve.

More follows…

