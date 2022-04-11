Brian Cox admits his Succession role made him swear more in real life

Brian Cox has revealed that his role as Logan Roy on Succession has led to an increase in the amount he swears.

The star’s character in the Emmy-winning drama – about family politics within a worldwide media conglomerate – is known for his fondness of cursing.

In a new interview with BBC Scotland, Cox admitted that while he did indeed swear in the past, his everyday vocabulary has now been heavily influenced by Logan Roy’s bad language.

“The F-word, nobody does it like the Scots,” he joked. “There is a lot more swearing now.”

Later in the interview, which is scheduled to be broadcast on 12 April, the actor shared his soft spot for Logan, describing him as “the most misunderstood man on television”.

The 75-year-old actor has a decades-long acting career, starring in dozens of movies and TV shows. However, he admitted that the praise received for his role as the media mogul in Succession is unlike anything he’s ever experienced before.

AFI Awards Luncheon (Invision)

“I remember walking on stage and I have never had a reaction like that in my whole career,” Cox said of season three’s New York previews.

The series was renewed for a fourth season in late 2021, after its third season premiered to record ratings.

Succession is available for streaming on HBO Max in the US and NOW TV in the UK.

