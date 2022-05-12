Brexit: We won’t give in to blackmail over Northern Ireland, warns EU

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has warned that Brussels will not give in to threats and blackmail, as the furious row over the Northern Irish border took a step closer towards a trade war.

Maroš Šefčovič effectively accused Boris Johnson of lying about the consequences of EU withdrawal, declaring that it was time for “honesty” about the problems created by the form of hard Brexit chosen by the UK government.

Insisting that the 27-nation bloc was united in rejecting British demands to rewrite the controversial Northern Ireland protocol, he sent a stark message to London: “We in the EU never work with threats, we never work with blackmail, we try to work with constructive engagement and that is what I am pleading for.”

The European Commission vice-president was speaking after foreign secretary Liz Truss told him that Britain would have “no choice” but to take unilateral action unless Brussels submitted to its demand for fresh concessions on the protocol, which has effectively created a customs border between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

Her comments in crunch phone talks with Mr Šefčovič set the scene for the publication within days of legislation to override the protocol, which was signed by Mr Johnson in 2019 with the aim of keeping the Irish border open after Brexit.

Voicing her “regret” at the EU’s rejection of UK demands to revise Mr Šefčovič’s negotiating mandate, she said that “if the EU would not show the requisite flexibility to help solve those issues, then as a responsible government we would have no choice but to act”.

Her ultimatum came hours after attorney general Suella Braverman revealed she had received legal advice that it would be lawful to tear up parts of the protocol because of the “disproportionate and unreasonable” way the UK believes it has been implemented by Brussels.

Downing Street acknowledged that the situation was “very serious” but insisted that no decision on action has yet been taken. Talks are understood to be continuing at an official level over the coming days.

But Mr Šefčovič said the “likelihood” was now that the UK government will produce a new version of the Internal Market Bill, which provoked a deep rift between London and Brussels in 2020 after ministers admitted its provisions to lift customs checks would breach international law.

And a senior Downing Street source said that the cabinet was united around the position that “something needs to be done” as the EU position appeared to be hardening.

“You never know what the EU are going to come back with,” said the source. “But they set their position out today and we don’t have any signals that that is going to change.”

Mr Johnson himself indicated that the government feels impelled to act by the refusal of the unionist DUP to enter a power-sharing administration with Sinn Fein so long as the protocol remains in its current form, which he suggested was putting the Good Friday Agreement at risk.

“It’s clear that the unionist community won’t accept the protocol,” said the prime minister. “That’s obvious from what’s happened. We’ve got to fix it.”

Any unilateral breach of the protocol by the UK could eventually lead to a trade war with Europe, allowing Brussels to suspend all or part of the zero-tariff trade deal signed in 2020.

The former head of the government legal department Sir Jonathan Jones QC, who quit over the Internal Market Bill, warned that legislation to override the protocol would be “seriously problematic”.

“It feels like a rerun of what happened two years ago when the government was proposing to break international law,” he said.

“We know that the EU will be very cross if that happens and I think it’s understandable that they would be cross, because this would be a unilateral act and it would very severely damage the relationship we will continue to need with the EU post-Brexit.”

But legislation could take as long as a year to go through parliament, with stiff opposition expected in the House of Lords, and government sources made clear that negotiations could continue throughout that time to avert a hugely costly breakdown in trade relations.

Mr Šefčovič expressed “serious concern” over the impasse, warning it would be “unacceptable” for the UK to walk away from the international treaty signed by Johnson.

He warned that the ambitions set out by the PM in Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech for further UK divergence from EU standards and regulations would lead to “more complications, more difficulties, more checks” on goods crossing the borders.

Decrying a lack of “political will” on the British side to engage in proposed solutions to trade disruption, the Commission vice-president said: “Honesty about what the UK signed up to is needed. Honesty that the EU cannot solve all the problems created by Brexit and the type of Brexit chosen by the UK.

“We will not renegotiate the protocol and the EU is united in this position. Unilateral action effectively disapplying the protocol is not the solution.”

Ms Truss ratcheted up tensions over the protocol on Tuesday with a statement warning that proposals set out by the EU to ease trading frictions would in fact “take us backwards”.

But Mr Šefčovič told her on Thursday that there was “no room” for further concessions or for a change in his negotiating mandate, which must be agreed by all 27 EU member states.

Ms Truss said that the protocol was causing “unacceptable disruption to trade” and had created “a two-tier system where people in Northern Ireland weren’t being treated the same as everyone else in the UK”.

Calling for “more pragmatism” from the Commission, she said the issues could be resolved, while still protecting the EU single market, by implementing UK proposals for goods destined for Northern Ireland to be sent through a light-touch “green channel” at customs, while close checks are reserved for those heading to the Republic.

But Mr Šefčovič said that unilateral action to disapply an international treaty would undermine trust between the EU and UK and compromise efforts to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

“The EU and the UK are partners facing the same global challenges where upholding the rule of law and living up to international obligations is a necessity,” he said. “Working side-by-side in a constructive manner is of utmost importance.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brexit: We won’t give in to blackmail over Northern Ireland, warns EU