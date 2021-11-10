Brexit: UK pulls back from imminent threat to suspend Northern Ireland deal and trigger EU trade war

The UK has pulled back from an early suspension of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland – and a trade war with the EU – arguing further talks can still avert the crisis.

Boris Johnson has been moving closer to triggering Article 16 of the Protocol, accusing the EU of failing to abide by the agreement he negotiated, amid anger over the trade barrier created in the Irish Sea.

Ireland has argued that would leave Brussels with no choice but to suspend the later trade deal for the entire UK, which could result in punishing tariffs for exporters.

In a statement to the House of Lords, the Brexit minister David Frost repeated his threat – first made in July – to trigger Article 16 if necessary, despite the EU threat of what he called “massive and disproportionate retaliation”.

But he said, of his weekly talks with the European Commission: “This process of negotiations has not reached his end.

“Although we have been talking for nearly four weeks now, there remain possibilities that the talks have not yet seriously examined, including many approaches that have been suggested by the UK.

“So there is more to do and I certainly will not give up on this process unless and until it is abundantly clear that nothing more can be done. We’re certainly not at that point yet.”

He added: “Article 16 is not inevitable. I want to be clear about that.”

Lord Frost announced, for the first time, an intention to set up a UK version of the Horizon Europe science programme if necessary – with UK participation on hold, because of the wider row.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Brexit: UK pulls back from imminent threat to suspend Northern Ireland deal and trigger EU trade war