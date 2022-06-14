Brexit: Protocol bill risks ‘significant harm’ to UK economy, business chiefs warn

Business leaders have criticised Boris Johnson’s plan to tear up his Brexit deal by overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol – warning the PM not to enter a “damaging trade war” with the EU.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the government’s unilateral legislation risked “significant harm” to businesses across the UK.

“The introduction of this bill means we are now teetering on the brink of a trade war with the EU – and that will mean further economic pain and falls in investment,” he added.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of manufacturing body Make UK, said the government should “not to start a trade war with the EU in the middle of a financial crisis which would be damaging for both British and EU businesses alike”.

The European Commission responded to the publication of the protocol bill by announcing that it intends to re-open legal action against the UK – with vice president Maros Sefcovic hinting at possible trade retaliation ahead.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said there was “absolutely no reason” for the EU to be angry or retaliate against the UK, despite the plans to tear up the protocol sparking outrage in capitals across the bloc.

Asking Brussels to trust that the UK would still “protect” the EU single market, she told Times Radio: “Our solution doesn’t make the EU any worse off. So there is absolutely no reason why the EU should react in a negative way to what we’re doing.”

Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney has said Mr Johnson’s legislation would effectively “dismantle” the protocol – calling it “a new low point”.

Mr Coveney said the UK government “was being warned from Ireland, from all EU capitals, from the European Commission, from the White House, all of Britain’s friends are effectively saying, ‘Please don’t do this’.”

The foreign minister added: “Business leaders in Northern Ireland and business leaders in the UK have said please don’t do this’.”

Northern Irish business leaders have also urged Mr Johnson’s government to tackle any disruption through negotiations – and warned about the impracticality of the bill.

Stephen Kelly of trade body Manufacturing NI told the BBC that the idea of creating green and red channels “simply will not work”.

Mr Kelly said it and the dual regulatory regime would add additional burdens for the many business that trade, not only with the rest of the UK – but across the open border with Ireland and the wider EU.

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce Head of Public Affairs Stuart Anderson said: “The apparent shifting of risk onto Northern Irish businesses is a cause for particular concern.”

Referring to Mr Johnson’s government, Campbell Tweed of the National Sheep Association added: “I don’t think they understand border areas at all and they don’t really appreciate a lot of trade issues properly.”

