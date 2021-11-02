Brexit news – live: UK and France to hold ‘intensive’ fisheries talks after Macron backs down on threats

France fines two British fishing boats amid row with UK

The UK has promised to hold “intensive” talks with France amid an ongoing post-Brexit fisheries dispute, after Emmanuel Macron did not go through with threats to close French ports to British vessels.

Ministers welcomed the French president’s decision on Monday to halt the punitive action, which would also have seen tightened customs checks on goods travelling from the UK.

“We welcome France’s acknowledgement that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve the range of difficulties in the UK/EU relationship,” a government spokesperson said.

This follows a brief discussion between Mr Macron and Boris Johnson in Glasgow, where they are both attending the Cop26 climate summit.

The recent development comes the week after French authorities impounded a British fishing vessel. They subsequently ordered it to pay a £125,000 bail fee.

The fishing dispute centres on the number of post-Brexit licences that have been given to smaller French vessels to work in British waters. Paris is incensed that only 18 out of 47 bids have been accepted, while London says it has given the green light to 98 per cent of all EU licence applications.

