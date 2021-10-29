Brexit news – live: French ambassador summoned for talks over ‘disproportionate’ threats in fishing row

Related video: Path of British trawler detained by France in fishing rights row

The Foreign Office has summoned France’s ambassador to the UK for talks on Friday to discuss the country’s seizure of a British scallop trawler, as post-Brexit tensions over fishing licences mount.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has accused France of issuing “disappointing and disproportionate” threats against Britain and said she expects Catherine Colonna, who operates out of the French embassy in London, to explain why this has happened.

It comes after France detained a Scottish-owned fishing boat in waters off its coast on Thursday, after threatening to hit the UK with further measures next week unless more French vessels are granted licenses to fish in British waters.

The UK government denounced the seizure of the British vessel, warned the French against any further retaliation and claimed Emmanuel Macron’s government could be in breach of international law.

This morning, French agriculture minister Julien Denormandie reportedly said he believed there would be “no progress” in the talks between Ms Truss and Ms Colonna on Friday, according to a report by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Show latest update 1635490982 UK ‘reserves the ability to respond in a proportionate way’ – Eustice More from George Eustice now, as he warns France the UK could retaliate if it goes ahead with threats in the fishing row, warning that “two can play at that game”. He told Sky News foreign secretary Liz Truss will challenge the French ambassador over what the nation intends to do next in the fishing row. “We don’t know what they’ll do, they said they wouldn’t introduce these measures until Tuesday probably at the earliest so we will see what they do,” Mr Eustice added. “But if they do bring these into place, well, two can play at that game and we reserve the ability to respond in a proportionate way.” Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 08:03 1635490857 Eustice condemns ‘unjustified’ threats from France – and asks they’re ‘removed’ George Eustice has called out France for issuing “unacceptable” and “unjustified” threats against the UK. Appearing on Sky News this morning, the environment secretary said “more than 100” French boats had been given licenses to fish in British waters, before stressing the two countries “are not at war”. However, he did call on France to act on “calming down” the situation by removing their threats to close ports and “be difficult” at the borders. Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 08:00 1635490219 FCDO summons French ambassador for talks amid fishing row Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador for talks over the seizure of a British fishing boat, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing licences escalates. Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was instructed to demand that the French ambassador Catherine Colonna comes in for talks after Brexit minister Lord David Frost held a crisis meeting of senior cabinet colleagues on Thursday, reports Adam Forrest. France detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast and has threatened to hit the UK with more measures next week, with one of Emmanuel Macron’s ministers vowing to “speak the language of strength”. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the ambassador would be expected to turn up at the Foreign Office on Friday “to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands”. Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 07:50 1635490029 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling UK politics coverage. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest fallout from the fishing rights dispute between France and Britain. Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 07:47

