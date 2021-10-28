Brexit news – live: France detains British trawler in fishing row as impact of leaving EU ‘greater than Covid’

Today’s daily politics briefing

France has detained a British fishing boat and given a verbal warning to another operating in waters off its coast, the French government has said.

The two English ships were fined during checks off Le Havre, a port in France’s Normandy region, the French maritime minister Annick Girardin said in a statement on Twitter this morning. “The first did not comply spontaneously: verbalisation,” she tweeted. “The second did not have a licence to fish in our waters: diverted to the quay and handed over to the judicial authority.”

It comes after France said on Wednesday it would bar the UK’s fishing boats from French waters from next week if no deal is reached with the UK, as tensions mount between the two nations over post-Brexit arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has found Britain’s exit from the EU will be more damaging to the economy than the pandemic. John Springford, deputy director at the Centre for European Reform, told The Independent: “I’m pretty confident that the impact of Brexit in the long run will be greater than Covid.”

Follow our live coverage below

Show latest update 1635403725 ICYMI: UK vows to retaliate if France enforces ‘illegal’ fishing sanctions To understand the escalation of the UK-France fishing row, this from last night by Rory Sullivan is good reading. The UK said it will retaliate in “an appropriate and calibrated” manner if France follows through with its threats to impose sanctions amid a dispute over fishing licences. Downing Street responded angrily to a warning by the French government that it could ban British seafood imports and could even cut the supply of energy to the Channel Islands. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, said it was “disappointing” France had decided to make such threats. Read the full report here: Sam Hancock 28 October 2021 07:48 1635403473 French minister tweets British fishing boat ‘handed over to judicial authority’ Here’s what France’s maritime minister, Annick Girardin, said on the matter: Sam Hancock 28 October 2021 07:44 1635403395 France detains British trawler in fishing rights row France has detained a British trawler and has given a verbal warning to another fishing in waters off its coast, amid an escalating dispute over fishing rights. Two English ships were fined during checks off Le Havre, a port in France’s Normandy region, the French Maritime Ministry said in a tweet, reports Anuj Pant. It is the latest incident in a feud between Britain and France over fishing rights and comes after France said on Wednesday it would bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the UK. Sam Hancock 28 October 2021 07:43 1635403121 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling UK politics coverage. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on Brexit and continued reaction to chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget. Sam Hancock 28 October 2021 07:38

